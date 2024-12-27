Short Interest in Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Expands By 2,300.0%

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hang Lung Properties Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS HLPPY opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. Hang Lung Properties has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $7.08.
Hang Lung Properties Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hang Lung Properties
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Reddit Stock Dominated 2024—Why the Rally Isn’t Over Yet
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Investing in Sustainable Solutions: 2 Top Water Tech Stocks
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Rivian’s Rebound: Should This EV Stock Be on Your Radar?
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.