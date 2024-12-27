Short Interest in Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Expands By 2,300.0%

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hang Lung Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HLPPY opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. Hang Lung Properties has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $7.08.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

