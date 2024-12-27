Short Interest in Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Expands By 5,766.7%

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 5,766.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.0 days.
Hexagon Composites ASA Stock Performance
Shares of HXGCF stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. Hexagon Composites ASA has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00.
About Hexagon Composites ASA
