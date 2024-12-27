Short Interest in Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Expands By 5,766.7%

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 5,766.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.0 days.

Hexagon Composites ASA Stock Performance

Shares of HXGCF stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. Hexagon Composites ASA has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00.

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon Composites ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of composite pressure cylinders and fuel systems for alternative fuels worldwide. The company operates through Hexagon Agility, Hexagon Ragasco, and Hexagon Digital Wave segments. The Hexagon Agility segment provides clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and gaseous energy transportation; and gas distribution solutions.

