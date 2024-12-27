Short Interest in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Drops By 37.5%

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the November 30th total of 8,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hudson Global Price Performance
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
