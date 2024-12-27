Short Interest in Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Expands By 1,585.7%

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 1,585.7% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BOSSY opened at $9.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.66. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 5.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Hugo Boss to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children’s fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

