Short Interest in Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF) Decreases By 60.0%

Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

JTC Price Performance

Shares of JTC stock opened at C$13.00 on Friday. JTC has a 1 year low of C$9.59 and a 1 year high of C$14.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.06.

About JTC

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates in two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

