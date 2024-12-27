Short Interest in Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Drops By 73.9%

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,200 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the November 30th total of 590,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 819,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTS opened at $9.10 on Friday. Momentus has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $28.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02.

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($9.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter. Momentus had a negative return on equity of 1,945.42% and a negative net margin of 1,303.93%.

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

