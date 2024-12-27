Short Interest in Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Decreases By 41.2%

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the November 30th total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 601,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nordea Bank Abp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRDBY opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.61. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nordea Bank Abp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates & Institutions, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

