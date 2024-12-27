Short Interest in Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Decreases By 58.2%

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the November 30th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Rare Element Resources Stock Up 9.5 %
Shares of REEMF opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32. Rare Element Resources has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.28.
Rare Element Resources Company Profile
