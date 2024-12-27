Short Interest in Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Decreases By 74.2%

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the November 30th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Regional Health Properties Stock Performance

Shares of RHE stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. Regional Health Properties has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Regional Health Properties Company Profile

See Also

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

