Short Interest in Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Drops By 59.3%

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the November 30th total of 298,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

TOKCF opened at $23.56 on Friday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.55.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and relative equipment; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines. It also provides adhesive materials, thinners for the removing of adhesive materials, structure materials, surface modification materials, micro processing films, thin film mmWave absorbers, polyimide films, and zero newton bonding and debonding machines for 3D semiconductor packaging.

