Short Interest in Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Drops By 59.3%

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the November 30th total of 298,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Price Performance
TOKCF opened at $23.56 on Friday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.55.
About Tokyo Ohka Kogyo
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tokyo Ohka Kogyo
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.