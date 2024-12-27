Short Interest in Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK) Decreases By 40.1%

Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,600 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the November 30th total of 361,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.20. Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $36.44 and a 12-month high of $132.54.

Get Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF alerts:

Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $6.5153 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF’s previous dividend of $3.26.

Institutional Trading of Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF

About Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF ( NASDAQ:SARK Free Report ) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned about 0.71% of Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

The AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to achieve -1x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.