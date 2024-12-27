Short Interest in Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK) Decreases By 40.1%

Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,600 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the November 30th total of 361,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.20. Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $36.44 and a 12-month high of $132.54.
Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $6.5153 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF’s previous dividend of $3.26.
About Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF
The AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to achieve -1x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.
