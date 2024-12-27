Short Interest in TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUG) Grows By 4,196.5%

TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 988,200 shares, a growth of 4,196.5% from the November 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 18.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on TruGolf in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

TruGolf Trading Up 64.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TruGolf

Shares of TruGolf stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. TruGolf has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $11.82.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TruGolf stock. Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new stake in TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. TruGolf makes up about 0.0% of Clear Street Derivatives LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Clear Street Derivatives LLC owned approximately 0.23% of TruGolf at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TruGolf

TruGolf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

See Also

