Short Interest in VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Declines By 44.8%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VAT Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VACNY stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.27. VAT Group has a 52 week low of $36.32 and a 52 week high of $59.72.

About VAT Group

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service.

