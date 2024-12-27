Short Interest in VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Expands By 60.0%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,600 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 119,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
VAT Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS VTTGF opened at $391.10 on Friday. VAT Group has a 1 year low of $391.10 and a 1 year high of $572.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.64.
VAT Group Company Profile
