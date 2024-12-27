Short Interest in VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) Expands By 158.8%

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 158.8% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,113,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VirExit Technologies Price Performance

VXIT opened at $0.00 on Friday. VirExit Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

VirExit Technologies Company Profile

VirExit Technologies, Inc develops and provides antiviral technologies, personal protective equipment, and health and wellness products. It offers seated treadmills, nutraceuticals, and boutique style custom candles through its safer place market. The company was formerly known as Poverty Dignified, Inc VirExit Technologies, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

