Short Interest in Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Rises By 900.0%

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vivendi Stock Down 2.9 %

Vivendi stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $12.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Vivendi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

