Short Interest in WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Decreases By 87.5%

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WCF Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WCFB opened at $7.00 on Friday. WCF Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74.

WCF Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th.

WCF Bancorp Company Profile

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; personal, mortgage, business, agricultural, and commercial real estate loans; debit and credit cards; and other products.

