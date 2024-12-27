Short Interest in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Declines By 59.5%

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the November 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of PAI opened at $12.62 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $13.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.50.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.