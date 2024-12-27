Short Interest in Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Decreases By 87.5%

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Western Energy Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WEEEF opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Western Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $58.02 million, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 million for the quarter.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

