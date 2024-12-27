Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Stock Price Up 16.7% – Here’s Why

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 16.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 104,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 372,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Sienna Resources Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of C$6.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04.
About Sienna Resources
Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.
