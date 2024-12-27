Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Trading 16.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 16.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 104,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 372,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Sienna Resources Stock Up 16.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$6.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04.
Sienna Resources Company Profile
Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sienna Resources
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.