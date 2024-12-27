Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Trading 16.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report) shares rose 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 104,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 372,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Sienna Resources Trading Up 16.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$6.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.47.
About Sienna Resources
Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.
