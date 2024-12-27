Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Trading 16.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 104,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 372,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sienna Resources Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.47.

About Sienna Resources

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

Featured Stories

