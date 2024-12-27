SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) EVP John M. Cattonar Sells 8,794 Shares

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) EVP John M. Cattonar sold 8,794 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $133,844.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SITE Centers Stock Performance

Shares of SITC stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $802.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $64.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.90.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $5.20. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 164.10%. The business had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SITE Centers

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter worth $3,089,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 13.3% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 488,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 57,281 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in SITE Centers by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 77,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 30,699 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SITE Centers from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $65.00 to $65.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SITE Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SITC

SITE Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.