SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) EVP John M. Cattonar Sells 8,794 Shares

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) EVP John M. Cattonar sold 8,794 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $133,844.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
SITE Centers Stock Performance
Shares of SITC stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $802.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $64.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.90.
SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $5.20. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 164.10%. The business had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SITE Centers from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $65.00 to $65.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SITE Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.04.
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
