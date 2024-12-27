Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Director Purchases $1,448,617.00 in Stock

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) Director Alexander Buffett Rozek purchased 152,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $1,448,617.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 323,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,323.50. This trade represents a 89.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, October 24th, Alexander Buffett Rozek acquired 52,632 shares of Sky Harbour Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00.

SKYH stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $908.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.80. Sky Harbour Group Co. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $14.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Sky Harbour Group by 82.5% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 98,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 44,596 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sky Harbour Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sky Harbour Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sky Harbour Group by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 12,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Sky Harbour Group during the second quarter worth $103,000. 14.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SKYH shares. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Sky Harbour Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Sky Harbour Group from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

