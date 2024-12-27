SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and traded as low as $31.03. SmartFinancial shares last traded at $31.58, with a volume of 28,992 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SMBK shares. Stephens lowered shares of SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their target price on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $534.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average is $29.44.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John M. Presley sold 6,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $242,405.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,798. This represents a 63.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,516 shares of company stock valued at $262,600. 7.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartFinancial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the third quarter worth $4,491,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 340,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 139,009 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 5,760.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 66,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 65,847 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 320.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 41,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 23.9% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 184,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 35,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.