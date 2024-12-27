Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Up 1% – Here’s Why

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $163.69 and last traded at $163.06. 1,754,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 6,752,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $140.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Argus assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush downgraded Snowflake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.03.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SNOW

Snowflake Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Snowflake

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.47. The company has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 721,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,610,600. The trade was a 3.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 76,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $12,916,466.64. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 346,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,398,119.22. The trade was a 18.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,122 shares of company stock worth $48,636,014 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Snowflake by 19,399.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,572,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,459,000 after buying an additional 2,559,144 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,043,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,402,000 after purchasing an additional 881,700 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 974,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,656,000 after purchasing an additional 660,168 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 471.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 761,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,489,000 after purchasing an additional 628,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 90.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,265,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,938,000 after buying an additional 600,469 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.