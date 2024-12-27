Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Down 40.5% in December

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the November 30th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Sodexo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Sodexo Stock Performance

Sodexo Cuts Dividend

Shares of SDXAY stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.5696 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

Read More

