Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Down 40.5% in December

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the November 30th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Sodexo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.
Sodexo Stock Performance
Sodexo Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.5696 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.
About Sodexo
Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.
