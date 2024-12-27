Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Update

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 3,900.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 426,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Spark New Zealand Stock Performance

Shares of Spark New Zealand stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65. Spark New Zealand has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $16.44.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

