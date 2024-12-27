STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Short Interest Update

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

TUGN stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 million, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of -0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.70. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $25.46.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2461 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

