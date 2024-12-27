Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) CEO Sells $54,673.85 in Stock

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 14,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $54,673.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,152.05. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $69.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDIG. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 83.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 76,260 shares during the period. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $882,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services.

