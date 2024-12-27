Sumit Singh Sells 71,161 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2024

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWYGet Free Report) CEO Sumit Singh sold 71,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,490,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,695. This trade represents a 91.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sumit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 19th, Sumit Singh sold 71,161 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,312,732.50.

Chewy Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $34.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.46. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWYGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chewy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHWY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 278,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Chewy by 10.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.