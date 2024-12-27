Sumit Singh Sells 71,161 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CEO Sumit Singh sold 71,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,490,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,695. This trade represents a 91.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sumit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, Sumit Singh sold 71,161 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,312,732.50.

Chewy Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $34.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.46. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chewy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 278,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Chewy by 10.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

