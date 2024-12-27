Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) Short Interest Down 40.7% in December

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the November 30th total of 234,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Swvl Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWVL opened at $6.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52. Swvl has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $21.94.

Get Swvl alerts:

Institutional Trading of Swvl

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Swvl stock. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Swvl accounts for 0.2% of Connective Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Connective Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Swvl as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 34.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Swvl Company Profile

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swvl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swvl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.