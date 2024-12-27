Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $204.55 and last traded at $206.33. 7,634,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 15,094,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.10%.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 77.1% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

