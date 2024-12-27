Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN) Short Interest Down 58.8% in December

Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Talon International Stock Up 1.8 %

Talon International stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Talon International has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

Talon International Company Profile

Talon International, Inc manufactures and distributes apparel components and accessories to manufacturers of fashion apparel, specialty retailers, and mass merchandisers. The company offers a line of metal, coil, and plastic zippers under the Talon brand name; apparel trim components, including tags, labels, buttons, rivets, leather patches, woven labels, heat transfer seals, tapes, ribbons, printed marketing material, polybasic, packing cartons, and hangers; Flex-It films, adhesive films, overlay films, seam sealing tapes; metal fasteners; stretch waistbands, shirt collars, and inner pocketing panels under the Tekfit brand, as well as packaging and other items; and specialty stretch technology for interlinings.

