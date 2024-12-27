Technology Minerals (LON:TM1) Trading 14.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Technology Minerals Plc (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 14.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Approximately 2,825,952 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 13,580,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).
Technology Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.20.
About Technology Minerals
Technology Minerals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company. It explores for battery metals comprising cobalt, copper, lithium, nickel, and manganese. The company operates mineral resource projects in Ireland, Spain, Cameroon, and the United States. Technology Minerals Plc was 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
