Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Director Roberto Mignone Sells 286,000 Shares

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $6,294,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 695,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,296,950. This trade represents a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:TEVA opened at $22.62 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of -26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

