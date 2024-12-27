Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGNW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, an increase of 181.6% from the November 30th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Tevogen Bio Trading Up 11.0 %

Shares of TVGNW stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Tevogen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Tevogen Bio

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.

