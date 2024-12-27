Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGNW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, an increase of 181.6% from the November 30th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Tevogen Bio Trading Up 11.0 %
Shares of TVGNW stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Tevogen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.
About Tevogen Bio
