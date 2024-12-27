The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. Accepted by NYSE American for Compliance Plan

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AREN) recently received notice that its compliance plan to meet NYSE American’s continued listing standards has been accepted by NYSE American. The notification, dated December 20, 2024, informed the company that it must regain compliance with NYSE American’s listing standards by April 2, 2026. The plan submission was in response to Sections 1003(a)(i), 1003(a)(ii), and 1003(a)(iii) of the Company Guide.

Get alerts:

The plan, submitted by the Company before the November 1, 2024 deadline, outlines the strategies and actions necessary to fulfill the compliance requirements. NYSE American granted a plan period extension through April 2, 2026, during which the Company will be under quarterly monitoring to ensure adherence to the plan. Failure to meet the listing standards by the specified deadline may result in delisting proceedings initiated by NYSE American.

The Company is focused on regaining compliance within the given period. The acceptance of the compliance plan does not immediately impact the listing or trading of the Company’s common stock on NYSE American, nor does it affect its business operations or reporting obligations to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In another development, on December 26, 2024, The Arena Group issued a press release disclosing the notification received from NYSE American regarding the acceptance of the compliance plan. The press release, filed as Exhibit 99.1, provides detailed information on the acceptance of the plan aiming at compliance with NYSE American’s standards.

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc., a technology platform and media company that serves various media brands such as TheStreet, Parade Media, Men’s Journal, Surfer, Powder, and Athlon Sports, remains committed to transforming media brands through its innovative technology platform, reaching over 100 million users monthly.

The Company’s disclosure and actions are in accordance with its commitment to transparency and compliance. Investors are advised to consider the forward-looking statements with caution, given the inherent risks and uncertainties involved, as detailed in the company’s public filings with the SEC. The Company asserts that it does not undertake any obligation to update its forward-looking statements beyond what is required by law.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read The Arena Group’s 8K filing here.

About The Arena Group

(Get Free Report)

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

Featured Articles