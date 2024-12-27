The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Short Interest Update

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Weir Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $13.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $14.81.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The Weir Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.