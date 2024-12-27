THOR Industries Q3 EPS Forecast Lowered by Zacks Research

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for THOR Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.08. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on THO. Truist Financial increased their price objective on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO stock opened at $96.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.09. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.67. THOR Industries has a 12-month low of $88.37 and a 12-month high of $129.31.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other THOR Industries news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,169,075. This trade represents a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On THOR Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,356,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,841 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 6.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,901,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,097,000 after purchasing an additional 187,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in THOR Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,462,000 after purchasing an additional 33,619 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in THOR Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,524,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,446,000 after buying an additional 62,716 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,078,000 after buying an additional 411,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

