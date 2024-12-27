Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the November 30th total of 25,600 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tian Ruixiang Trading Down 12.9 %

Shares of TIRX opened at $1.76 on Friday. Tian Ruixiang has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89.

About Tian Ruixiang

Featured Stories

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance.

