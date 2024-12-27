Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.41. 52,686,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 26,246,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Tilray from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Tilray Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tilray

In other news, CFO Carl A. Merton purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $35,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,360. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Tilray by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,176,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 88,079 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Tilray by 1,314.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,819,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,827 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Tilray by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,677,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 107,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Tilray by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,487,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

