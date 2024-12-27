tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Stock Price Up 9.2% – Still a Buy?

tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.28 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.28 ($0.08). Approximately 413,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 560,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).

tinyBuild Trading Down 4.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £23.60 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of -0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

About tinyBuild

(Get Free Report)

tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers various games for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, SteamVR, Meta Quest, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, mobile, Xbox One, PS4, Mac, Linux, Switch, 3DS, VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, OSVR, and Wii U. The company also organizes gaming events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for tinyBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for tinyBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.