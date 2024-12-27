TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Trading Up 3.1% – What’s Next?

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.76 and last traded at $19.66. 862,582 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 830,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Fearnley Fonds upgraded TORM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of TORM from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

TORM Stock Performance

TORM Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.876 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. TORM’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMD. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in TORM by 860.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,429,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,176 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TORM by 320.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,189,000 after purchasing an additional 964,801 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TORM during the second quarter worth about $9,619,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TORM during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,359,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TORM by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 669,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,945,000 after buying an additional 187,300 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

