Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) EVP Scott Schatz Sells 5,000 Shares

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Schatz sold 5,000 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,975.52. This trade represents a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Scott Schatz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 16th, Scott Schatz sold 150 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $1,530.00.
Townsquare Media Trading Up 0.4 %
Townsquare Media stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $13.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $150.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TSQ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Thursday, November 7th.
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.
