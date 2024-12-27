Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) EVP Scott Schatz Sells 5,000 Shares

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Schatz sold 5,000 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,975.52. This trade represents a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Schatz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Scott Schatz sold 150 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $1,530.00.

Townsquare Media stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $13.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $150.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is -29.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSQ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

