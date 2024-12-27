TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Short Interest Update

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, an increase of 184.8% from the November 30th total of 18,400 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

TransCode Therapeutics Stock Up 10.5 %

TransCode Therapeutics stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. TransCode Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $250.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $321.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransCode Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned 0.29% of TransCode Therapeutics worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of TransCode Therapeutics from $3.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

