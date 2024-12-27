Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading 1.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.53. 13,408,211 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 18,729,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Transocean Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In related news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $85,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,576.53. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,245,298 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $73,307,000 after purchasing an additional 680,242 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 60.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,623,924 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $6,902,000 after buying an additional 609,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Featured Articles

