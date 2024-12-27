Transurban Group (TCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Transurban Group (ASX:TCL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Saturday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 29th. This is an increase from Transurban Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.30.
Transurban Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.07.
About Transurban Group
