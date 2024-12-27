Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Dennis Cho Sells 316 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Cho sold 316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $14,188.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,377.90. This trade represents a 0.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dennis Cho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Dennis Cho sold 133 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $6,225.73.

On Friday, December 6th, Dennis Cho sold 367 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $19,340.90.

On Monday, November 11th, Dennis Cho sold 1,507 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,336.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Dennis Cho sold 659 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $27,388.04.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Dennis Cho sold 3,104 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $134,123.84.

Twist Bioscience Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TWST stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 63.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

